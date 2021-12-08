Amtrak to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

The railroad service is implementing a vaccine requirement and benefit for works who get their shots.

Amtrak has announced that it will be requiring its workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, or face additional health procedures.

The railroad service announced the policy update on Tuesday, August 11, requiring its over 18,000 employees to become fully vaccinated.

Additionally, if a vaccinated employee tests positive for the virus, the company will offer pay protection for their quarantine period.

Unvaccinated employees will be subject to mandatory weekly testing and will not receive the pay protection benefit.

The policy comes as many businesses, from local to national levels, implement vaccine requirements and additional health guidelines as the Delta variant spreads a new wave of COVID-19 across the country.