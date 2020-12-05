Amtrak riders required to wear face masks

The rule applies to riders and workers. Amtrak leaders say service will be denied to anyone not wearing a facial covering

Amtrak riders and workers are required to wear face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The requirement went into effect on Monday, May 11, according to the company's website. The requirement applies to everyone in stations, on trains, and on thruway buses.

Masks can be taken off when riders are eating in designated areas, sitting by themselves or with a travel partner. The facial covering rule doesn't apply to children who are too young to wear a mask.

Riders have to bring their own mask and "service will be denied to customers not wearing facial coverings," said a statement on their website.