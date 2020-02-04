Alternative care facilities opening in IL to supplement beds for COVID-19 patients

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gives his daily update on the state's fight against COVID-19.
Here are the key points from the address:
- Thursday brings an additional 715 cases, making for a total of 7,695 cases. An additional 16 deaths have been reported, making for a total of 157 across Illinois.
- About 85% of deaths related to COVID-19 are among the population of people ages 60 and up. The virus, however, impacts all age groups.
- A couple in their 70s who were among the first to contract the virus in Illinois have recovered and are doing well.
- Health officials are starting to see the virus spread in clusters at business locations.
- Three locations have been made into alternative care facilities: The McCormick Center in Chicago, the former Advocate Shermin Hospital in Elgin, and the MetroSouth Health Center in Blue Island. Together these locations provide an extra 3,000 beds.
- They are adding a fourth alternative care center that will add 230 beds.
- Plans are underway to open an alternative care facility in central Illinois.
- These facilities are here to support the existing medical infrastructure, bot replace it.
- Governor Pritzker said he believes there was a lack of early action on a national level.
- He's starting an "All In Illinois" initiative to reinforce his "Stay At Home" order.