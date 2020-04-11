All of Illinois operating under resurgence mitigations

Region 2, which encompasses the Quad Cities and some surrounding areas, will begin operating under resurgence mitigations.

With the addition of Region 2 operating under resurgence mitigations, the entire state of Illinois is now operating under restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that Region 2 would have add restrictions due to a spike in cases. Region 2 encompasses the Quad Cities. and surrounding counties to the south and west.

A rolling average positivity rate of 8% was recorded for three days in a row, triggering the increased protections.

Region 2 consists of Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Kendall, Grundy, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren, McDonough, Fulton, Stark, Marshall, Peoria, Tazwell, McLean, Woodford, Livingston, and Lasalle counties.

All regions are operating under Tier 1 mitigations, except for Region 1 which is under Tier 2. Region 1 includes some of the viewing area, including Whiteside, Carroll, Jo Daviess and Lee Counties.

Increased mitigation efforts include:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table





Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table





Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings