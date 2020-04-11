All of Illinois operating under resurgence mitigations

With the addition of Region 2 operating under resurgence mitigations, the entire state of Illinois is now operating under restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On Sunday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that Region 2 would have add restrictions due to a spike in cases. Region 2 encompasses the Quad Cities. and surrounding counties to the south and west.
A rolling average positivity rate of 8% was recorded for three days in a row, triggering the increased protections.
Region 2 consists of Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Kendall, Grundy, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren, McDonough, Fulton, Stark, Marshall, Peoria, Tazwell, McLean, Woodford, Livingston, and Lasalle counties.
All regions are operating under Tier 1 mitigations, except for Region 1 which is under Tier 2. Region 1 includes some of the viewing area, including Whiteside, Carroll, Jo Daviess and Lee Counties.
Increased mitigation efforts include:
Bars
- No indoor service
- All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
- No indoor dining or bar service
- All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.
- Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
- No party buses
- Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable