After telling restaurants they could open at 25% capacity the Henry and Stark County Health Department has retracted their guidance

The retraction came just the night before restaurants were set to open back up

GENESEO, Ill. — On Thursday Henry and Stark County decided against a move to loosen restrictions on restaurants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to allow more people to dine in, and then take it away, is just one more blow to local businesses trying to survive.

For the first time in five weeks the open sign outside of the Maple Leaf Restaurant in Geneseo was supposed to be lit up Friday morning.

The owner Ibrain Limani was prepared to welcome guests back at 25% capacity. For him it’s been a tough few months. “It was really difficult you know, the situation with COVID-19.”

Modifications put out early this week by the Henry and Stark County Health Department would allow restaurants to open indoor dining at 25 percent capacity. It’ something not currently allowed under the rules put in place by Governor Pritzker.

RaeAnn Tucker is the Director for Health Promotion with the Henry and Stark County Health Departments.

She says it was an attempt to help local restaurants stay afloat.

“A lot of our businesses are very small run private businesses and they are literally getting hit and holding on for their very survival.”



Hours later Thursday night the Health Department took it all back, retracting the policy to allow indoor dining.

The statement was short saying " The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management announces that after consultation with the Henry County States Attorney’s office and further review, the policy statement concerning the food ordinance enforcement modification issued on December 9, 2020 is hereby retracted. At this time there are no temporary revisions to the Henry/Stark County food ordinance. All businesses are encouraged to operate under Tier 3 mitigation standards issued by the Governor’s office.”

Maple Leaf's owners have to shelve their plans once again.

For other area businesses that weren’t planning to open, it’s been all about getting customers comfortable again. It’s something Brenn Deblieck says isn’t there yet.



“It’s the confidence of the customers more than the restrictions of the governor that are hurting the restaurants.”