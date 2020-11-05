A new test site opens up in Scott County

North Park Mall site is the 6th site to open in the state

The drive-thru is another way the state is trying to get things back to normal.

"I want to announce that two new test iowa sites are opening this week. Today in Davenport in North Park Mall," said Governor Reynolds.

Patrolled by the national guard, it's a welcome addition to Scott County.

"Iowa's virus activity is now increasing in central and western Iowa communities," said Governor Reynolds.

The new drive-thru site is helping residents get tested. You cannot just pull up and expected to be tested.

To be tested you must complete an assessment, qualify to be tested and then book an appointment.

The assessment can be found on the testiowa.com website.

"We ask that you keep your windows rolled up. They will have signs that tell you what to do next and they'll guide you all the way around to the test tent," said Capt. Adam Johnson.

The North Park Mall testing site is one of six testing sites across the state.

Governor Kim Reynolds says the goal is to increase the rate of testing.

"Expanding testing in a targeted way such as this helps us confirm how the virus is spreading."

This site expects to test upwards of 300 people per day.

The Governor says within three weeks the state will have opened seven test Iowa sites across the state.