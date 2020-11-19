A Moline gym says they won't be following the guidelines Friday to shut down

All gyms are required to shut down under the tier three restrictions

MOLINE, Ill. —

With another shutdown on the horizon for Illinois, OmniStrength QC says they'll be keeping their gym doors open come Friday.

Owner Chris Ninnota says the gym is a safe space for people to come and work out in small groups.



The gym has five trainers and mostly holds small classes with seven people or less.

Under tier three restrictions all gyms are required to shut down, but Ninnota says he defied guidelines and reopened in May when he wasn’t supposed to and that's what he's going to do again this time.



“I am over the unattended consequences that have come out of this lock down and I’m not doing it any more. I mean this is my livelihood and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Ninnota says they sanitize everything down between classes and that they are doing week by week memberships to allow people to take a break from coming if they are feeling sick.