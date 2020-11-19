A Moline gym says they won't be following the guidelines Friday to shut down

MOLINE, Ill. —
With another shutdown on the horizon for Illinois, OmniStrength QC says they'll be keeping their gym doors open come Friday.
Owner Chris Ninnota says the gym is a safe space for people to come and work out in small groups.
The gym has five trainers and mostly holds small classes with seven people or less.
Under tier three restrictions all gyms are required to shut down, but Ninnota says he defied guidelines and reopened in May when he wasn’t supposed to and that's what he's going to do again this time.
“I am over the unattended consequences that have come out of this lock down and I’m not doing it any more. I mean this is my livelihood and that’s what I’m going to do.”
Ninnota says they sanitize everything down between classes and that they are doing week by week memberships to allow people to take a break from coming if they are feeling sick.
He says they did lose some members when they chose to stay open in May, but they also gained new ones that were looking for a place to work out.
“They’re happy to come here they know that they need this through this crazy time. I mean it’s stay at home, lock down, deteriorate. I mean they need some sort of rock and that's what this place can be.”
Ninnota says that they're not scared of potential repercussions but if they do face them they will fight to stay open.