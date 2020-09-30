$900k available for small Davenport businesses impacted by COVID-19

Small businesses who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 may be eligible for relief funds made available through the CARES Act.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Small businesses who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 may be eligible for relief funds made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Money from the CARES Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, funded the Community Development Block grant and starting in October of 2020, $900,000 will be made available to struggling businesses through the Small Business Resiliency Project.

Businesses may be eligible if they:

Employ up to 50 full-time equivalent workers

Have been established in Davenport for at least one year before March 2020

Are in good standing on all local taxes, licenses, and permitting

Are not already getting reimbursement or funding from another relief program for the same items the Small Business Resiliency Project provides

Eligible expenses include:

Mortgage

Rent

Utility costs

Employee wages

Operational expenses

The maximum forgivable loan amount is estimated to be about $20,000 per business.