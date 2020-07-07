Thousands of Iowa companies get federal virus-related loans

About 6,000 businesses of many types received aid in this wave of PPP loans.

The federal government says about 6,000 Iowa businesses received loans of $150,000 or more from the Paycheck Protection Program, requiring them to list their business names and addresses.

The list released Monday by the Treasury Department includes churches, manufacturers, car dealerships, farm-related organizations and hospitals.

Among them is firearms accessories company Brownells Inc. and King Contracting, the construction company founded by U.S. Rep. Steve King but sold to his son in 2003.