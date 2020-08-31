30 Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19 spread, including 6 in QC area

Bureau, Carroll, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess, and Warren Counties are among a large list of counties seeing increased spread of COVID-19.

Just under one-third of Illinois counties are currently under a warning for increased spread of COVID-19, 6 of which are in the Quad City area.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Bureau, Carroll, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess, and Warren Counties are considered at a warning level for COVID-19, meaning that two or more risk indicators measuring the spread of the virus have noticeably increased.

Across the rest of the state; Cass, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Grundy, Jasper, Jersey, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Sangamon, Shelby, St. Clair, Union, White, Will, and Williamson Counties also meet this level.

Although reasons vary, factors leading to the warning level include spread within large gatherings, nursing homes, bars, between states, and now, schools. Public health officials have also observed people in these ares not following health guidelines, as well as failure to enforce the measures on the part of local officials in some counties.

IDPH says that several counties are taking swift action to counteract the spikes in virus spread, such as increasing testing, preparing schools, and educating local leaders and businesses.