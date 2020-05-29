2020 Student Hunger Drive postponed

On Friday, May 29, the foodbank announced the drive would be postponed, and planned to hold it later in the 2020-2021 school year.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The "Student Hunger Drive," which is an annual community-wide food drive, has been postponed for 2020.

The food drive is a yearly event that area high schools take part in. It's one of the major food drives for the River Bend Foodbank each year.

On Friday, May 29, the foodbank announced the drive would be postponed, and planned to hold it later in the 2020-2021 school year.

“No one knows whether students will be back in school, or even what the world will look like, come this fall,” said Mike Miller, President & CEO of River Bend Foodbank. “Even if students were back in school, they will have a lot of catching up to do from the time they have missed this spring. We felt it best for all involved to commit to postponing at this time.”

As of late May, the alternate time-frame to hold the drive would be between winter and spring breaks. School leaders will have the opportunity to give their feedback on selecting a new time for the drive.