2020 Cy-Hawk football game canceled as Big Ten limits schedule to conference opponents only

There will be no Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State in 2020.

In a Thursday release, the Big Ten Conference announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fall sports will move to conference-only schedules.

"We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority," the conference said in a statement.

That means the annual matchup between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones won't happen for the first time since 1976.

The Hawkeyes' other 2020 non-conference football opponents included Northern Iowa (Sept. 5) and Northern Illinois (Sept. 26).

University of Iowa Director of Athletics issued the following statement:

“We fully support the actions being taken by the Big Ten Conference, knowing that the health, safety, and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is the top priority. The past few months have entailed numerous conversations between my conference colleagues, Commissioner Warren and our Big Ten presidents, as we have worked to navigate the challenges associated with this pandemic. The uncertainties have been difficult on our student-athletes and coaches and I appreciate their continued understanding of the situation. I am grateful for our fans who are also waiting for direction. While many uncertainties still exist, today’s decision will provide the greatest amount of flexibility as we move forward.”

Other affected sports for Big Ten teams include men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball.

All summer sports activities will "continue to be voluntary", per the release.