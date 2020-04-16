2 Tyson workers die from coronavirus in Columbus Junction, plant shut down

Tyson foods now confirm that two of its workers at the Columbus Junction plant have died.

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — Tyson Foods confirmed that two of its workers at the Columbus Junction pork processing plant have died.

The Louisa County plant has been shut down since the week of April 6 when positive cases were first reported.

148 Tyson workers have tested positive in Columbus Junction.

Tyson says their plants, including one in Joslin north of the Quad Cities, are taking extra precautions including taking worker temperatures, requiring protective face coverings and conducting additional cleaning and sanitizing.

In a statement, Tyson representatives say they are "deeply saddened by the loss of two team members."