17 new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County; health experts say jump may be due to increased testing

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois — Confirmed coronavirus cases in Rock Island County jumped from 25 to 42 in one day, and health experts say this may be due to an increase in testing.

On Saturday, April 4, the county health department reported an additional 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The day before there had been four new cases confirmed.

"I wasn't expecting quite that many (cases) on the fax machine today," said the department's Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig. Ludwig explained that it's her belief most of the results came from private labs, which may have experienced a time delay throughout the week and were just getting caught up.

Ludwig also said it's possible that the jump can be attributed to additional available testing in private labs and drive-through facilities.

The ages of the 17 patients identified Saturday range from 20s to 70s. Ludwig said 15 of them are self-isolating at home and two are being treated in the hospital.

Cloth face coverings should:

Fit snugly

Be secured with ties or ear loops

Include multiple layers of covering

Be washable

As a reminder, Ludwig said don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth when removing your face covering. Wash your hands immediately after.

Cloth face coverings are not recommended for children younger than two, people with trouble breathing, or unconscious people, she said.