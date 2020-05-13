$1.3 million in relief funds available for cultural organizations in Iowa

Artists and cultural organizations in Iowa are encouraged to apply for grants during the coronavirus pandemic.

With funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Department of Cultural Affairs is able to distribute more than $1.3 million to help continue projects and preserve jobs.

The Iowa Arts & Culture Emergency Relief Fund aims to provide short-term financial relief during times of disasters or other emergencies.

Applications will be accepted through May 26, and is open for cultural organizations that focus on humanities discipline