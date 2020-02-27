Coronavirus outbreak: Iowa bridal boutique sees economic ripple effects

As countries around the world brace for the coronavirus, some industries are already feeling the economic effects of the outbreak here in Iowa.

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — As countries around the world brace for the coronavirus, economic effects of the outbreak are already being felt here in Iowa.

Wedding dresses and the colorful array of prom dresses at Heart to Heart Bridal in North Liberty are made and shipped from China. But with an unprecedented amount of the country's population on lockdown, products are not being made.

The boutique's manager, Rochelle Jeffers, said, "almost all of it [the dresses] comes from China."

About 80% of Western-style wedding dresses are made in China, according to the American Bridal and Prom Industry Association.

Heart to Heart's prom dresses have seen the biggest effects of Chinese factories shutting down, compared to their bridal gowns.

“They stopped cutting the dresses, so they don't make them anymore, so whatever is in stock is all that we can order,” Jeffers said.

The ripple effects of the coronavirus outbreak are expected to be felt across all industries..

"So much comes out of China these days that I think we're going to see just about every industry impacted by this,” Jennifer Blackhurst, a business analytics professor at the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business, said.

International supply chains are highly interconnected, Blackhurst said, heightening the economic effects of the outbreak.

"If a company here doesn't have a direct supplier, let's say, in China, they might have a supplier in China, and so I think over the long term we're going to see a more severe impact,” Blackhurst said.

The situation is complicated, however, since it's not yet understood how severe the outbreak will be or how long it will last.

"I think you're seeing reactions because of that unknown," Blackhurst said. "How do we really plan for the future when we don't have a whole lot to go off of?"

Heart to Heart said other bridal boutiques have also been unable to place orders with manufacturers in China. Staff at Heart to Heart said they've taken calls from other boutiques asking if they have dresses in stock.

Jeffers hopes her store — and her brides — avoid a similar fate.

"I think the last three days, I've called about multiple dresses, just making sure that we are getting them the same date that they told me before,” Jeffers said.