Coronavirus: How basic manners can help prevent the spread

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — As more cases of the coronavirus pop up in the Illinois and Iowa region, Quad Cities health officials are reminding residents of the best ways to prevent sickness and talking about the real possibility of the illness spreading.

How do you contract the coronavirus

The coronavirus is spread by droplets, or "big chunks" as Dr. Louis Katz put it. Dr. Katz is an associate medical director with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

Dr. Katz explained that droplets infected with coronavirus can contaminate the environment, like settling on a surface or living on someone's hand, but is easily killed with any over-the-counter disinfectant.

He said maintaining basic manners is the best way to prevent the spread: wash your hands with soap and water, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and avoid touching your face.

Why coronavirus statistics may not be what they seem

At this point, Dr. Katz said data on the virus is disproportionate, in that some people who contract coronavirus may not know they have it and recover on their own. Therefore there may be cases that never come into the system at all.

"The sickest people get diagnosed, the sickest people die," he said.

Dr. Katz said the peak ages for diagnoses are 50s and 60s; the peak death rate is landing on those in their 70s and 80s.

How the coronavirus started and where it has spread

Dr. Katz said the foundation of how the coronavirus started spreading is still unclear, but the transfer likely started from a bat, to an unknown host, to humans, likely in wild animal markets.

On Sunday, March 8, it was announced that Iowa had gotten its first confirmed cases of coronavirus and Illinois saw its first community-transferred case of the virus, meaning not contracted via travel.

As of Monday, March 9, there have been no cases in Rock Island County or Scott County. Illinois has seven cases and Iowa has three.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States has more than 420 cases of coronavirus and 19 people have died. Across the country, 35 states are reporting cases.

The coronavirus has spread to more than 100 countries.

What medical professionals are doing to prepare

Back in 2009 area medical facilities and agencies were told to make a plan to handle potential situations of the sustained community spread of a disease. Dr. Katz said agencies are reviewing those plans now.