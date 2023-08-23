Trinity Health Foundation holding free wellness course on hypertension

Hypertension can become deadly. Regional health programs are bringing awareness to this common condition.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — 1.28 billion people around the world are likely living with hypertension, and about 589 million don't even know they have it. According to the World Health Organization, because so few people are aware of the condition, it has become a major cause of premature death.

According to the CDC, about 691,100 people died from complications related to hypertension in 2021.

“Most people with high blood pressure have no symptoms and some can go years without showing symptoms. That’s why it’s important to understand your risk and why early detection is key,” Dr. V.R. Alla, a retired physician and kidney expert, said.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure is a condition where the heart works overtime to pump blood throughout the body. The extra effort from the heart creates more pressure on the heart to continue working.

Hypertension is diagnosed through a blood pressure screening -- a systolic blood pressure measured above 120 is considered unhealthy.

In an effort to bring down the number of cases in the Quad Cities area, Trinity Health Foundations is holding an education event for the public. Hosted by Dr. V.R. Alla, the discussion will involve how to detect the condition and the treatment options available for patients.

Other local health experts will be present at the event to share information about other contributing conditions to hypertension, like diabetes and other heart-related illnesses.

The event will be held Monday, Oct. 16 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Bally's Quad Cities Casino and Hotel in Rock Island. Registration for the event is currently open and is capped to the first 200 registered guests. People are encouraged to fill out the online registration form or call Jorge Calderone at (309)779-2488.