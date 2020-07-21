Chicago officials again impose restrictions on bars, gyms

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is again imposing restrictions on bars, gyms and personal services like facials to combat a recent spike in coronavirus cases. Lightfoot announced the rules Monday.
She says it isn't anywhere near Chicago's peak earlier this year, but some safety measures should address the increase, largely among ages 18 to 29.
Starting Friday, bars and breweries not serving food can't offer indoor service. The size of parties at restaurants and bars will be capped at six people, indoor fitness classes will be limited to 10 people and personal services requiring the removal of a mask, like facials, won't be allowed.