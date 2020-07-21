Chicago officials again impose restrictions on bars, gyms

Amid the recent COVID-19 spike, Mayor Lightfoot is bring some health regulations back to Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is again imposing restrictions on bars, gyms and personal services like facials to combat a recent spike in coronavirus cases. Lightfoot announced the rules Monday.

She says it isn't anywhere near Chicago's peak earlier this year, but some safety measures should address the increase, largely among ages 18 to 29.