Dart tournament raises money for American Cancer Society during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Last year, the inaugural "Bulls for Boobies" dart tournament raised $2,500. This year, organizers said they're hoping to double that.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A dart tournament at Drunken Barrels in East Moline on Saturday was held to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

This is the second year of "Bulls for Boobies" for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One of the coordinators, Steve Hennings said last year they raised around $2,500. This year, he said they're hoping to double it.

In addition to the dart tournament, there was also a 50/50 raffle.

For Hennings, it's a personal cause. His girlfriend was diagnosed with breast cancer a couple years ago. He added that it's personal for many of the people that came to play as well.

"I can't even describe it," Hennings said. "A lot of good friends and friends of friends. Everyone's kind of been touched by cancer one way or another. ... It's just a good cause."

He said the event had a great turnout, with more people than last year coming out to play.