Boil order issued for parts of Milan, IL

MILAN, Ill. — Sections of Milan, Illinois are under a boil order issued the night of Tuesday, February 23 after a water main break.

The order specifically notes residents experiencing loss of water pressure the Matthew Heights Addition, including residents located in the 400 and 500 blocks of W 14th Ave., 1300 block of W 4th St. to Blackhawk Ave, 400-500 block of Blackhawk Ave., 1200 to 1400 W 5th St. and W 12th Ave. from 500 block around to W 4th St.