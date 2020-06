A new psychiatric facility in Bettendorf is set to begin taking patients next week.

Eagle View Behavioral Health is a 72-bed facility off Tanglefoot Lane and will accept patients June 17.

The center will offer inpatient and outpatient services to people of all ages. Walk-ins are also welcome.