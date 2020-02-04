x
Autism diagnosis more common in the US while remote learning poses hurdles for students with disabilities

Some schools say parents ultimately will have to play a big part in their children's schooling as some parents try to keep up jobs while doubling as teachers.
In this Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 file photo, Megan Krail helps a 4-year-old boy with Autism Spectrum Disorder practice trick-or-treating at The University of Texas at Dallas' Callier Center for Communication Disorders preschool class in Dallas. According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, March 26, 2020, about 1 in 54 U.S. children were identified as having autism in 2016. That's up from 1 in 59 children in 2014, and from 1 in 68 children in both 2010 and 2012. The study focused on 8-year-old children. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Over the past several years U.S. officials say autism has grown slightly more common, but a gap in diagnosis of white and black kids has disappeared. 

Experts say closure of that gap and better screening overall are the main reasons autism diagnoses are up a little. 

The report came out Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It found that about 1 in 54 U.S. children were identified as having autism in 2016. 

That's up from 1 in 59 children in 2014. Still, one outside researcher says it's not clear that minority kids are getting the same access to services and treatment as white children.

Meanwhile, schools across the U.S. are scrambling to find new ways to provide remote instruction to students with disabilities as instruction moves online amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Schools are creating online lessons and looking for ways to provide physical therapy over video conference. 

But some schools say parents ultimately will have to play a big part in their children's schooling. 

The shift has strained some parents who are trying to keep up jobs while doubling as teachers for their children. Some students have also lost access to the expensive technology they use to communicate at school.

