Augustana opens on-campus health clinic

The clinic, powered by Geneses, opened on Monday, August 31 in conjunction with the first day of classes for the semester.

Dean of Students, Dr. Wes Brooks, said the opening of the clinic was inspired by the college's growing focus on health and wellness. Overall, the school has invested around $20 million for mental health services, tele-health services, and an academic program in kinesiology.

“The new campus clinic went from an idea to reality in less than three years thanks to the vision and perseverance of students who identified an immediate need on campus and found support from many other campus decision-makers,” says public health professor, Dr. Dara Wegman-Geedey.