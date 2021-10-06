Genesis reports rise in assault against health care workers

A spokesperson from Genesis Health Systems revealed that they had seen a rise in aggression against its workers, and that its a wider trend across the country.

MOLINE, Ill. — A Genesis Health System spokesperson says that the hospital group has seen an increase of aggressive and violent behavior from patients towards workers in recent years

Craig Cooper from Genesis health responded to a question asking if Genesis had experienced the increases in assaults, threats, and other bad behaviorsgoo, saying that it indeed had.

"The short answer is yes, Genesis has experienced an increase of threats and acting out by hospital patients and visitors in recent years. Across the country, hospitals are having the same experience," Cooper said. "There appears to be an increasing disrespect for others, including health care professionals. Other industries like retail, food and beverage and government have also experienced an increase of incidents."

The nationwide trend also applies to other service professions like retail, food, and government.

Cooper posits that there are many contributing factors to this behavior, including drug and alcohol abuse, pandemic stress, and lowered funding for behavioral health care.

Cooper notes in particular the latter, as he says that the highest number of violent incidents in recent years originate in emergency rooms and the behavioral health unit, where patients who are impaired or suffer from behavioral health issues are most likely to seek care.

"Behavioral health units are just one example. As funding is reduced for behavioral health care, individuals with behavioral health issues may not be receiving the help they need to control their condition. They have become more likely to act out physically and verbally," Cooper said.

he also detailed a list of policies Genesis will be activating in response to the increased threat;

Activation of Code A (Code Assault) to address and report ongoing acts or threats of violence from individuals Genesis provides care for

A Workplace Violence Task Force to explore additional options to deal with the issue

Staff receiving "panic buttons" as part of their uniform in the hospitals, while others have access to "panic buttons'' in their departments

Run, Hide, Fight training for all employees

Additional surveillance cameras and security measures

Increased investment in security