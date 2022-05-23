Get your blood pumping this June at annual Quad Cities Heart Walk

The 2022 Quad Cities Heart Walk will take place June 11 at Schwiebert Riverfront Park.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on May 17, 2019.

The American Heart Association's 2022 Quad Cities Heart Walk will take place Saturday, June 11 at Schwiebert Riverfront Park.

The annual Heart Walk is a chance to unite the community for better health, a fun experience and an opportunity to save lives through fundraising, according to the American Heart Association.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 660,000 Americans die from the disease each year, which equates to about one person every 36 seconds.

Anyone interested can register to take part in the Quad Cities Heart Walk individually or as a team by clicking/tapping here. Walkers will have the choice of walking the one- or three-mile routes.

Check-in for the 2022 Quad Cities Heart Walk begins at 8 a.m. June 11 at the park located at 101 17th St. in Rock Island.