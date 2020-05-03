All university-sponsored international travel for Iowa's public universities canceled amid coronavirus concerns

The Iowa Board of Regents president made the announcement on Thursday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — All university-sponsored international travel for all faculty, staff, and students at all three of Iowa's state universities have been canceled for 30 days, according to a statement from the president of the Board of Regents.

"Safety of our campus communities is a paramount concern for the Board of Regents," said Mike Richard, President of the Board of Regents. "Regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Guidance and Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) Guidance for Student Foreign Travel for Institutions of Higher Education recommends institutions “should consider postponing or canceling student foreign exchange programs.”

Richards said that recommendations will be "regularly evaluated with university leadership. Updates to the guidance will be provided as the situation evolves."

The board also advised that all students, staff, and faculty are being told to return to the United States if they are already out of the country or are in a country that the CDC designates a Level 3.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has released new numbers in its testing for COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

Officials said Wednesday that seven people have tested negative for COVID-19. They said one test is still pending, and there have been no confirmed cases so far.