Village of Alexis lifts emergency water order after safe test results

The emergency "do not consume" order affecting Alexis's water since Tuesday has been removed after test results say that it's safe again.

ALEXIS, Ill. — The emergency water order affecting residents of Alexis, Illinois has been lifted after several days of testing.

According to Mayor Rick Benson and officials, the Village's water is once again safe to drink after about four days under a "do not consume" order.

Officials say that this follows test results from the EPA indicate that the water is once again safe.

The incident began earlier in the week when residents noticed a pink tint to their tap water.