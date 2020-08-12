x
December 15th deadline approaching for ACA Open Enrollment

There's one week left to apply for Affordable Care Act health coverage for 2021.
The deadline to apply for health insurance from the Affordable Care Act for 2021, December 15, is finally nearing.

To get coverage on January 1, 20201, applicants must have an account on Healthcare.gov and fill out the application before the December 15 deadline.

To be eligible, you must live in the United States, be a U.S.citizen or national, and not be incarcerated.

Open Enrollment involves two insurance plans based on income, with both plans including essentials benefits, preventative services, and covering pre-existing conditions.

To view more information and reach the application form, visit this page on Healthcare.gov.

