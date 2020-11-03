1 more coronavirus cases found in Iowa, total at 18

The number of coronavirus cases is growing in the Hawkeye state.

Sunday, March 15th update:

Governor Reynolds announced Iowa's first case of community spread COVID-19, confirming that an 18th person tested positive for the virus. The person is a senior citizen who had not traveled out of state.

Friday, March 13th update:

Governor Kim Reynolds announced a 17th positive test result in a press briefing on Friday, March 13th. This case is also tied to the Egyptian cruise.

Original report:

Testing at Iowa’s State Hygienic Laboratory has indicated two additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa residents, a total of 16 positive cases. An additional 16 tests were negative.

Previously five new cases all came from passengers that traveled on the Egyptian cruise. All of the patients are in Johnson County. Their ages range from 61 to 80.