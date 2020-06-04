Hampton Fire Rescue responds to Living Lands & Waters

Why the environmental group needed a hose

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Hampton Fire Rescue responded Monday morning to the Living Lands & Waters environmental group. Not for a fire, but to spray water on the roots of tens of thousands of trees being stored there.

"We had to move one of our trailers onto the highway because we didn’t have enough room here and we just didn’t have a way to get water to them," said programs manager Tammy Becker. "And so I thought let’s call the fire department! And they would be able to come out and help hose them down."

The organization went big this year on its million trees project, but the outbreak has uprooted distribution plans. Hampton Fire Rescue Chief Dave Johnson was happy to answer the call, even though they're technically on Port Byron Fire Department turf.

"I talked to their chief and let him know I just wanted to get a couple of our younger cadets and probies [probationary firefighters] into this and see if they can get a little nozzle time," Chief Johnson said.

Three cadets could be seen practicing their hose techniques. They've been doing this since they were just 16 years old -- about a year ago -- high school seniors in an uncertain academic year.

"This is something very special that we feel very blessed to be a part of," said cadet Jake Culver.