Gov. Reynolds issues half-staff flag order for former Secretary of State Colin Powell

The order takes effect immediately and is set to last until sunset on Friday, October 22nd.

IOWA, USA — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered flags to be lowered to half staff to honor the passing of former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

The order, issued in the afternoon on Monday, October 18, lowers flags at the Iowa State Capitol building, as well as all public buildings, grounds, and facilities across the state. It lasts the length of the business week, until sunset on Friday, October 22nd.

“Colin Powell was a tremendous public servant for our nation and was highly respected by his colleagues both in America and abroad,” said Gov. Reynolds. “He forged the way to become the highest rank in civilian government ever held by an African American when he was appointed Secretary of State and devoted his life and work to our country. He will be dearly missed but his legacy will live on for generations.”

Powell was Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005, during 9/11 and the wars in the Middle East that followed. He was the first African-American to hold the position following his work as the National Security Advisor and Joint Chiefs of Staff, and a 4-star Army General following a lengthy military and political career.

Reynolds' order follows a national order given by President Joe Biden, who similarly ordered that all flags be lowered for the same amount of time.