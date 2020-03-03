Gun found in Davenport West student's backpack

The student was originally searched for vaping in class.

A Davenport West student who vaped in class also had a gun in their backpack, according to Davenport West Principal Cory Williams.

The principal says around 11:00 A.M, on Tuesday, March 3, a 15-year-old student was removed from a classroom for vaping.

"Following District and School procedure, the student was then fully searched, including their locker. An Associate Principal, as well as Security, searched the student in a Principal’s office and found a gun in the student’s backpack."

According to the press release, Davenport police confirmed that there is no threat to students or staff, and they have charged the student with carrying weapons on school grounds, a class D felony.