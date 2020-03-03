Gun found in Davenport West student's backpack

A Davenport West student who vaped in class also had a gun in their backpack, according to Davenport West Principal Cory Williams.
The principal says around 11:00 A.M, on Tuesday, March 3, a 15-year-old student was removed from a classroom for vaping.
"Following District and School procedure, the student was then fully searched, including their locker. An Associate Principal, as well as Security, searched the student in a Principal’s office and found a gun in the student’s backpack."
According to the press release, Davenport police confirmed that there is no threat to students or staff, and they have charged the student with carrying weapons on school grounds, a class D felony.
"I want to thank the staff and security personnel at West and the Davenport Police Department for their work in ensuring our students’ safety, and for taking prompt action. As your student(s)’ Principal, I am committed to transparent communication about what’s happening within our school. As always, please feel free to reach out to me with any questions."