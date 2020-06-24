Groups file lawsuit seeking to block abortion waiting period

The groups objected to the motion after it was approved at the very end of the latest legislative session.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two organizations filed a lawsuit that seeks to stop a 24-hour waiting period for abortions that was approved by Iowa lawmakers in the closing hours of the legislative session.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and a doctor represented by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa filed the suit Tuesday in state court.

The suit seeks to block the measure and to impose a temporary injunction to stop it from taking effect July 1.

The groups filing the suit expect the bill to be signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is an outspoken opponent of abortion rights.