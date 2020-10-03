Governor Pritzker says all K-12 schools will close starting Tuesday, March 17

In his latest address, the governor says classes are suspended

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — In his daily address on Friday, March 13 Gov. Pritzker announced the closure of all K-12 schools in the state starting Tuesday, March 17.

He also says school funding will not be impacted and food will be made available to those that qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Previously:

The Illinois Department of Public Health, Kane County Health Department, and the McHenry County Department of Health announced the first Illinois residents outside of Chicago and Cook County to test positive for coronavirus disease.

They say the cases include a Kane County woman in her 60s and a McHenry County teen. This was announced on Tuesday, March 10.

Officials say neither had traveled in an affected area and had no connection to a known case of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced that the number of cases in the state had risen to 32.

The Illinois General Assembly has canceled scheduled legislative sessions next week to limit the possibility of spreading COVID-19 among large groups.

Approximately 29% of the cases in Illinois are travel-associated, about 44% is a contact of a COVID-19 case, and the remaining cases do not have a clear connection and could be the result of spread in the community. While the vast majority of cases are recovering, approximately 94% are in isolation either at home or in the hospital. At this time, there have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 in Illinois.

“As we anticipated, the number of cases in Illinois is increasing and now includes the first cases outside of Chicago and Cook County,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The State of Illinois continues to take action to reduce spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and we again want to encourage people to start thinking and preparing now in the event they are not able to go to work, if schools are closed if public transportation is not available, and how else their lives will be disrupted by this outbreak.”