Gov. Pritzker to participate in U.N. Climate talks

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker joins the British Consulate General in Chicago ahead of his trip to the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

CHICAGO, Illinois — The steps towards addressing climate change factors continues for Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He will be one of several Democratic governors participating in the United Nations' climate change talks in Glasgow, Scotland this week.

Gov. Pritzker will join the Chicago British Consulate General on Monday, Nov. 1 to celebrate Illinois' climate change actions.

The governor signed a clean energy legislation on Sept. 15, making Illinois a national leader in combating climate issues. The new bill eliminates fossil fuels and seeks to put millions of electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

Pritzker's legislation also makes Illinois the first Midwest state to require 100% carbon-free energy by 2045.