Gov. Reynolds says 44 test positive: 642 test negative for coronavirus

Gov. Reynolds March 19 address on coronavirus in Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Or watch the stream at this link: https://www.facebook.com/IAGovernor/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

The governor of Iowa gave an update on the state's response to coronavirus on Thursday, March 19.

According to Gov. Reynolds, several changes have been made to unemployment and taxes.

The state says not everyone needs to be tested for the virus. They say most illnesses will be mild and are reiterating to stay home if possible.