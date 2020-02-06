WATCH: Gov. Reynolds press conference - June 2nd

Governor Reynolds spoke about recent protests and the continued effort to fight COVID-19.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is giving her routine Tuesday press conference at 11:05 a.m.

Reynolds began the briefing by remarking on the ongoing protest movement spurred on by the police killing of George Floyd. The governor showed appreciation for peaceful protesters speaking their mind and expressed a lack of tolerance for violence.

Moving onto the COVID-19 pandemic, Reynolds said that over 164,000 Iowans, about one out of 19, have been tested for the virus. She also says that case numbers and the positivity rate have been going down in recent trends.

Officials are also building 6 regional PPE stockpiles across the state to ensure preparedness for the current pandemic and other future events. The stockpiles will have 30 days of PPE saved up for each county in the facility's region.