Gov Reynolds: 614 positive cases, school is out until April 30

Gov. Reynolds extended her disaster declaration until April 30th. Schools are also closed until April 30. She says at this time she will not be closing schools fr the remainder of the year.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 66 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 614 positive cases. According to IDPH, two additional deaths were reported; 2 older adults (61-80) of Linn County. There have been a total of 8,054 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.