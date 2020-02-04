Gov Reynolds: 614 positive cases, school is out until April 30

JOHNSTON, Iowa —
Gov. Reynolds extended her disaster declaration until April 30th. Schools are also closed until April 30. She says at this time she will not be closing schools fr the remainder of the year.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 66 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 614 positive cases. According to IDPH, two additional deaths were reported; 2 older adults (61-80) of Linn County. There have been a total of 8,054 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 66 individuals include:
- Allamakee County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80) years
- Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Boone County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Bremer County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Cerro Gordo County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Clay County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Clinton County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Jones County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Marshall County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Poweshiek County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Winneshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Woodbury County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)