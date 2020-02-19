WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker's budget to boost spending amid calls for restraint

The Democrat must walk a fine line in proposing his second annual budget with hopes to boost funding while revenue remains in question.

Pritzker will outline his budget plan Wednesday to a joint session of the General Assembly.

Ahead of the address, the Democrat released plans on how the government expects to save $250 million a year over three years.

He's also promised a $147 million boost in funding to the state's child-welfare agency after a troubling year. More than 100 children who had contact with the Department of Children and Family Services died in 2019.

But revenue from a graduated income tax that Pritzker hopes voters will approve this fall is a year away.