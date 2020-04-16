Gov Pritzker: Testing expanded, millions more PPE on the way

Illinois governor Pritzker gave a live address on April 16.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Below is a summary of the main points made by Gov Pritzker.

The state says there are now a total of 25,733 positive cases and 125 more people have died, bringing the total to 1,072. There have been 122,589 total tests done.

April 16 marks the highest number of deaths in 24 hours.

The governor started with a summary of the numbers of PPE available. Many numbering in the tens of millions.

Pritzker says they have orders out but can't count it in the stockpile until it is physically in the stockpile due to demand and logistics.

The governor says in-state testing has been expanded across Chicago, Peoria, and southern Illinois.