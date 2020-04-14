Gov. Pritzker suspends law to protect stimulus checks from collections

A summary of the updates provided by the governor and his team, including new protections for stimulus checks.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — According to the state, there are 23,247 positive cases and 868 deaths. Officials say 110,616 total tests have been conducted.

The governor's office also announced a suspension of collections laws.

According to Governor Pritzker, he is suspending laws that permit garnishment summons, wage deduction summons, or a citation to discover assets as part of consumer debt collection proceedings.

Pritzker says the suspension protects the use of the stimulus money for food, shelter, and transportation "as it was intended."

According to the state:

"The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation also issued Best Practices to Illinois licensed lenders encouraging them to work with struggling borrowers during the pandemic to extend the time for payment, waive late charges, and defer collection measures."