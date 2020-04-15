Gov. Pritzker says coronavirus adding to $2.7-billion shortfall

A summary of the Illinois governors coronavirus address.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — On April 15 Gov. Pritzker gave an update on the state of coronavirus in Illinois. Below is a summary of the most important points.

According to the state, 24,593 cases are confirmed with 948 deaths. There have been 116,929 total tests performed.

The governor started with the financial numbers of the virus. The state estimates a $2.7-billion shortfall this year.

Experts estimate a 7% reduction in income for the state.