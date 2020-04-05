Gov. Pritzker: Death peak will continue through mid-May, hospitalizations remain flat

A summary of the governor and his teams COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The state is reporting 63,840 total positive tests with 2,662 COVID-19 related deaths. 333,147 tests have been administered in Illinois.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the state will maintain this death peak through early May, with 50 to 150 deaths projected every day. The state has seen more than 2,000 daily coronavirus cases a day.

The virus is in 97 of the state’s 102 counties.