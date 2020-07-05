Gov. Pritzker: New and improved unemployment system working smoother than ever

A summary of the May 7 address.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Dr. Ngozi Ezike says there have been 379,043 tests total with 17,783 tests in the last 24 hours.

2,641 positive cases have been added on May 7 which is a 15% positive rate. There have been 70,873 total positives in Illinois.

The state added 138 deaths today for a total of 3,111 deaths. 4862 are in hospitals with COVID and 766 are on ventilators.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker faced criticism on social media and from some Republican lawmakers and business leaders over his five-phase plan to reopen the state.