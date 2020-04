Gov. Pritzker gave a live address on April 13.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Everyday Gov. Pritzker delivers a daily address to update Illinois residents on the state of the coronavirus response. This is a summary of his April 13 address.

According to the state website, the latest stats are 22,025 positive cases confirmed with 794 deaths.

The state says 105,768 total tests have been performed.

The governor touted expansions to the state's unemployment program.