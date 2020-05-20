Gov. Pritzker COVID-19 update May 20

The governor and his team provide updates on the next phase of reopening.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The state announced 100,418 positive cases with 4,525 deaths as of May 20. 642,713 total tests have been conducted in Illinois.

During the address, it was announced that there is a decrease in hospitalizations and ICU patients. 3915 people are in hospitals and 1005 are in ICU. 554 are on ventilators. The lowest numbers so far.

The governer says SNAP benefits have been expanded to include online purchasing. This includes Walmart and Amazon starting June 1.

This change is permanent.

Pritzker says bars and restaurants can open for outdoor seating in 9 days. Starting during phase 3 of the states reopening.

tennis facilities will also be allowed to open. Golf courses can open for foursomes and one person in a cart.

On May 29 all state parks will reopen. Salons, tattoo parlors, and gyms are allowed to reopen as well, with precautions laid out by IDPH.