The governor and his team provide the latest numbers and updates on the Phase 3 transition.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — According to the state, there are now 113,195 positive cases with 4,923 deaths.

786,794 total tests have been performed in Illinois. According to the state website the COVID-19 recovery rate is currently 92%.

Pritzker says the state is working on hiring for unemployment services, but federal laws require extensive training.