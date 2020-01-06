Gov. Pritzker: National guard and additional state police to help local departments deal with riots and looting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Update: Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly is addressing the unrest across Illinois.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says he has called in the national guard and is boosting the numbers of state police on the streets.
National guard numbers will be bolstered by 250 members.
The governor and his team supported the peaceful protesting but condemned all looting and violence.
Governor Pritzker says the city of Chicago asked the state to allow their departments to lead the response to protests and looting prior to June 1.