Gov. Pritzker coronavirus address April 8

A summary of the governors April 8 address.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov Pritzker is giving a live address on the state of coronavirus in Illinois.

The governor says they have the capacity to test 6,000 people a day but require 10,000 to hit goals.

Instead of relying on the federal government, the governor is seeking out tests. Additional testing is being made with the help of Illinois labs and hospitals.

A help fund has distributed $5.5-million to businesses across Illinois.

15,078 Positive cases have been confirmed with 82 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Antibody tests are now being used to identify people who have already had COVID-19.